$86.74 Million in Sales Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report sales of $86.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $344.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $392.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in N-able stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of N-able at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.