$891.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $891.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $892.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $210.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

