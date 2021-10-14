8PAY Price Up 15.6% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $743,895.76 and approximately $1.42 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

