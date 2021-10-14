$982.65 Million in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $982.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.30 million. Snap-on posted sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Snap-on by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 64.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $213.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

