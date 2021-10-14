A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.29

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $769.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

