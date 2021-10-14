Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.00 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.84 ($28.05).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €27.48 ($32.33) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a fifty-two week high of €29.90 ($35.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.05.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

