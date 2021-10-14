Aave 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $215.70 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $303.71 or 0.00526278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $215.70 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00217784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00096582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,212,285 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.