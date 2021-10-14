ABB (ABB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ABB to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABB stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of ABB worth $63,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

