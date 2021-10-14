Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of Accenture worth $283,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $285,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 124.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.12. 43,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,247. The company has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day moving average of $306.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

