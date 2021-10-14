Accolade (ACCD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD):

10/12/2021 – Accolade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

10/11/2021 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Accolade had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Accolade had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Accolade is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/8/2021 – Accolade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 748,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $21,358,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

