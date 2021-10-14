AceD Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $198,067.84 and approximately $883.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

