ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 169.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

