ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.30

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.30 and traded as low as $27.54. ACNB shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 9,313 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $3,730 and have sold 2,268 shares valued at $64,448. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACNB by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 275,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACNB by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACNB by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.