ACoconut (AC) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $640,263.99 and $68,838.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

