Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.74. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 68,453 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

