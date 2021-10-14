Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition (NYSE:ACRO.U) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO.U)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 263 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.