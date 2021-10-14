Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $761,505.58 and $8,948.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,437,950 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.