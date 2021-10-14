Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Acutus Medical worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 109,022.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 482,968 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 550.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 390,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 4,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,182. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.