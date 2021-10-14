Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $30.74

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $31.99. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

