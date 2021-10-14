AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 5.6% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.81. 7,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 726,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

