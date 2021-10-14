Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$9.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 58996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

