Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.55.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 537,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.52. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.