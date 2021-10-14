AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 361,279 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 298,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 39.79, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

