Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,298. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

