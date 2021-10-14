Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Establishment Labs worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

