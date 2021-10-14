Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 0.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.8% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,486,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of ASND traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

