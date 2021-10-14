Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zymeworks worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 13,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,306. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

