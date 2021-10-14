Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. 13,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,240. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

