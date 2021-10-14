Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Curis makes up 1.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Curis worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after buying an additional 520,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Curis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 141,602 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 9.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 175,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 24,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,553. The company has a market cap of $719.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.90. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

