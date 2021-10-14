Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $44,757,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CGEM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 4,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,989 shares of company stock worth $7,126,367 over the last three months. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

