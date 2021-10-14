Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 39,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,581. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.