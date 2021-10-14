Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,152,182. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.