Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of LifeSci Acquisition II worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSAQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $440,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the second quarter worth $595,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II by 85.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II by 144.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSAQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 1,259,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

