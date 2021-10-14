Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,220,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,618,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 555,064 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 689,655 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,187 shares during the period.

Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

