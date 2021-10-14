Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALV traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

