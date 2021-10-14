Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 4,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,057 shares of company stock worth $7,285,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

