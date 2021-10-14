Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ESSA Pharma worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,613,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,806,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

