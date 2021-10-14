Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.69

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $20.50. Afya shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Afya by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,698,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 131,313 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Afya by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Afya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Afya by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Afya by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

