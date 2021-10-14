Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

