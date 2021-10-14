AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGMH stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

