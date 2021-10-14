Aion (AION) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $83.88 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,263.95 or 1.00020038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.78 or 0.00321005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.51 or 0.00540597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00213073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,971,931 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.