Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €4.50 ($5.29) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.26 ($3.83).

EPA AF opened at €4.02 ($4.73) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.36.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

