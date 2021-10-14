Airbloc (ABL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,833.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $14,833.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00234627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

