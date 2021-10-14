Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Airbnb worth $1,210,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

