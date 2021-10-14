Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of AIRG opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Airgain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

