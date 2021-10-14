Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) shot up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Separately, Barclays set a $25.45 price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

