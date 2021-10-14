Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58.

Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

