Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE ALG opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,044 shares of company stock worth $2,906,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alamo Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

