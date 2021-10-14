Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.