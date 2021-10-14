Albireo Pharma’s (ALBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $249,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

